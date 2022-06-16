BOSTON (WHDH) - There are so many iconic moments and players in Celtics history, with players like Larry Bird and Bill Russell cementing a decades-long dynasty.

As today’s team sits just two wins away from Boston’s first NBA title in 14 years, they’re aware of what’s at stake.

“As soon as you put this uniform on, that’s something that’s expected,” Al Horford said. “We want to be part of that history, no question.”

“It inspires you every single day, just walking into this building, this environment, the Garden,” Grant Williams added.

After Wednesday’s practice, where players seemed loose, 7NEWS asked the players about that storied legacy and whether they can live up to it.

“When you come to Boston, that’s the expectation, the norm,” Horford said.

Players know they’re up against a tough battle to win the title.

“We’ve kind of been forced to play with our backs against the wall, we got real used to it,” Marcus Smart said. “It’s just another game, another tough game, and we’re in our house.”

