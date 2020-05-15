Celtics hoping to return to Brighton facility to begin practice next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - After being sidelined for over two months due to the coronavirus, Boston Celtics players are hoping to return to the court for practice sometime next week.

Team General Manager Danny Ainge said the team is looking for some guidance on whether they can return to their practice facility in Brighton now that the governor is easing stay-at-home order restrictions in Massachusetts.

Ainge spoke on a podcast Thursday night and said he is waiting for Gov. Charlie Baker’s plans on the reopening of the state expected on Monday.

He said he anticipates some trepidation from players moving forward but said many are anxious to return to the court.

Mayor Martin Walsh is also looking forward to the return of sports in Boston, but recently said it’s unlikely that fans will be watching sports in person anytime soon.

