AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A Celtics fan made a big prediction during his college graduation.

Ricky Arias walked across the UMass Amherst graduation stage Saturday holding up “Celtics in 7” on his phone. He said he was inspired by a Milwaukee Bucks fan who graduated ahead of him.

“There was a guy, I wanna say, like, 10 minutes before me — I had no idea who he was — and he put up ‘Bucks in 7’ and then everyone started booing. So I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta get him back. I gotta rep for the home team,” the new grad said. “And then my roommate calls me and he’s like, ‘Listen, you need to do Celtics in 7’ and I was like, ‘Man, I already have it saved. I’m doing it.'”

The message got him cheers, and tickets to Sunday’s game from the president of TD Garden. Arias said he enjoyed watching the Celtics stave off elimination from a private box.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)