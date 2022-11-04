BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently paid a visit to local civil rights icon Jean McGuire as she continues to recover from an assault that left her seriously injured.

The Celtics guard and forward met with McGuire earlier this week, spending time with the community figure who helped establish the METCO program, which he said he is looking forward to working with.

“What a night!” Brown said in a Twitter post. “Jean McGuire thank you for the work you continue to do, and have done in our community. I admire you. Your strength/resilience is amazing it was an honor to spend some time with you. I am looking forward to working with METCO and talking more about the community.”

The Metropolitan Council of Education Opportunity program has played a key role in helping bus Black youth from the city to suburbs for better educational opportunities, one of several missions McGuire has devoted her life to.

Still wearing a cast in photos taken with the Celtics player and others, the 91-year-old has been recovering from an assault in Franklin Park on Oct. 11 that left her seriously injured, after being stabbed while walking her dog.

McGuire required multiple surgeries after the attack but has been on the mend ever since, giving an update herself in a news conference days after the assault.

No arrests have been made in the case so far as Boston Police continue to investigate.

