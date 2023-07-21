DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Parks Department and Celtics star Jaylen Brown teamed up with Red Bull to kick off the first phase of transforming the basketball court at Fenelon Park in Dorchester.

“The court is going to look amazing,” Brown said. “It’s going to look beautiful, it’s going to be a space for a lot of our young people to play and participate, but this space represents what needs to be done more in Boston.”

Most of the court will get a makeover with new benches, hoops and fresh paint. The designer Kaiya Santos, a student at Northeastern University, won the “Get in the Paint” contest and will now showcase her creativity to the city.

“I’m very excited about it,” Santos said. “I think it’s really important to make an impact on the community.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said the painting projects represents an investment in community recreation.

“We’re making a big effort to partner whenever possible and make our own investments in youth sports,” Wu said. “It is a huge, huge initiative to build community, not just for these young athletes involved but for everyone that lives in our city.”

Revamping the playground for kids is something Brown said keeps him going.

“Nothing fills my heart with joy than to be here and part of my community and do projects like this,” he said.

