BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics player Jayson Tatum stars in the first commercial for his new custom Jordan shoes.

Tatum says he always dreamed of having his own signature sneakers, and now that dream is becoming a reality with the “Tatum 1” shoe from the Jordan brand.

The commercial shows Tatum dreaming big as a cartoon kid and rising as a basketball star.

The Tatum 1 shoes will be released on Friday.

