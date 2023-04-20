BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jayson Tatum visited a young fan this week at Christopher’s Haven, a home for kids and their families while they battle cancer.

Tatum is seen in a photo with Xavier Goncalves, a 10 year old from Raynham who first met the player earlier this month during a surprise meeting at TD Garden.

During their first meeting, Tatum gave Goncalves a pair of his newly released sneakers. Goncalves says he only wants to wear the shoes on special occasions, including his final cancer treatment.

Goncalves was diagnosed with cancer back in November and has been living at Christopher’s Haven in Boston with his mother, Samantha Bowditch, while receiving radiation treatments.

The young patient will likely be finishing up treatment and heading home either at the end of May or the beginning of June just in time, he hopes, to watch the Celtics in the NBA finals.

This is what it's all about 💚@jaytatum0 recently visited @chris_haven to spend time and talk hoops with Xavier, a 10-year-old boy undergoing cancer treatment. pic.twitter.com/UgjYNOFB5g — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 19, 2023

