BOSTON (WHDH) - A Celtics legend auctioned off some of his personal items at TD Garden on Friday.

Boston icon Bill Russell gave fans the chance to own some impressive things, including historic items from his Hall of Fame career.

“Every once in a while there’s a collection that comes up, an auction that comes up, this is one of them,” said an auction attendee.

Russell’s 1969 NBA Finals jersey sold for $1,116,250 and his 1957/1958 MVP award sold for $200,000, not including fees and taxes.

“Really, the response and results are a testament to how beloved Bill is in the Boston area and, really, across the world,” said Hunt Auctions President David Hunt. “It’s been an amazing response.”

“I always thought he was one of the greatest defenders of all time,” added 82-year-old auction attendee and Celtics fan Walter Varga.

The auction contained more than 430 items, many of which will go to the highest bidder.

Russel said he plans on donating part of his earnings to charity.

