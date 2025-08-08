BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla signed a multi-year contract extension with the team.

Mazzulla helped lead the team to the 2024 NBA Championship and the team has won nearly 75 percent of their games in his three years as head coach.

The team did not disclose the length of the extension.

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens called Mazzulla a “gifted leader” and said he is excited to keep the coach with the Celtics for years to come.

