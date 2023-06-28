Fanatics and the New England Patriots hosted a local Merch Madness: Fan Gear Giveaway event for invited guests from local Boys & Girls Clubs at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday that drew Pats and Celtics stars.

More than 300,000 pieces of licensed apparel (with a retail value of approximately $15 million) will be donated to underserved youth and their families in markets across the country. The merchandise donated includes a combination of jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, jackets and more.

Attendees included Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Patriots defensive backs Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills, hip-hop star Lil’ Baby, Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams.

