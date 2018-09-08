Celtics player Jabari Bird arrested in Brighton after alleged domestic violence incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics shooting guard Jabari Bird was arrested on assault and kidnapping charges following a domestic violence incident in Brighton Friday night, police say.

Bird is currently being held at a Boston-area hospital while he awaits an evaluation related to a “domestic violence incident” that left a victim hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the Celtics issued a statement Saturday that said the team is “aware of the incident involving Jabari and are taking it very seriously.”

“We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” the statement read.

Boston police say Bird is facing charges including assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)