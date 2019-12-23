BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics player and fan favorite Tacko Fall will conduct the Boston Pops Orchestra in “Sleigh Ride” on Monday night.

The 7 foot, 7 inch center will serve as a special guest during the Holiday Pops concert at Symphony Hall.

The event, under the direction of conductor Keith Lockhart, will begin at 7:30 p.m., with Fall taking center stage around 8:45 p.m.

Fall is set to undergo a conducting lesson prior to the show.

7NEWS Today in New England anchors Kris Anderson and Amaka Ubaka served as the Boston Pops guests on Friday, reading “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” also known as “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”

The 2019 Holiday Pops season lasts until Dec. 31.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)