Celtics player tests positive for coronavirus

A player for the Boston Celtics has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being exposed to a known positive case, according to a statement released by the team Thursday night.

The player, who was not named, has been in isolation for several days and is not exhibiting any symptoms.

He will continue to be monitored by medical staff until further testing can be done.

“Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority,” the statement read in part.