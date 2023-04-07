BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players were asked who the most famous people in their contacts are, and some of their responses were pretty impressive.

Players threw out all kinds of names, including Barack Obama, Justin Bieber, and Jay-Z.

Grant Williams stole the show when he FaceTimed Dorchester native Mark Walhberg.

Wahlberg was happy to answer the call and compliment the team.

