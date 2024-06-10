BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Celtics players and coaches were seen arriving at Hanscom Field and boarding a waiting jet Monday ahead of their flight to Dallas for games 3 and 4 in the NBA Finals.

Fresh off Boston’s Game 2 win Sunday night, Kristaps Porzingis smiled as he passed TV cameras at the airport.

Jayson Tatum was also spotted carrying his bags along the tarmac.

The chartered Delta Air Lines plane remained on the runway near 12 p.m. but was expected to take off soon.

While they celebrate their Game 2 win and their current 2-0 series lead, the Celtics are set to next face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Porzingis, who recently returned to the court after being sidelined for weeks by a calf injury, will be playing his first game in Dallas since the Mavericks traded him to Washington in 2022.

More than two years after the trade, Porzingis on Sunday night said there is no bad blood between him and his former team.

“It is an interesting coincidence to be in the finals now for the first time being back in Dallas,” he said. “But it’s going to be a regular game for me. It just happens to be on a big stage.

“Dallas was my home. I love the city. I love the fans there. I was always welcome there,” he continued. “So, it’s going to be a fun matchup.”

The Celtics separately took to social media on Monday morning, posting a photo of Porzingis on X with a simple comment.

“We still got work to do,” the team said.

