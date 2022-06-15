BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players are getting in the zone ahead of NBA Finals games by embracing some pre-tipoff traditions.

Marcus Smart gives fans a show before games: shooting a trick shot behind his head and doing a handstand flip– a trick he learned as a child.

Smart also dyes his hair, often green, ahead of games. That’s a nod to his late mother.

“My mom, before she passed away, always loved my hair,” he said, including his braided, dyed and grown-out hairstyles. “She always said she wanted to see me in green.” He said he started the tradition during the Playoffs, and received positive reviews of his new ‘do.

Jason Taytum said he always prays before games, which he started doing before every game as a kid. Before tipoff, he tugs on his ears, a secret signal he has with his grandmother.

“That’s always been our little thing, ever since I was in elementary, middle school,” he said.

Some fans outside TD Garden had their own traditions.

Fan Kristina Tagliente said she’s gone to the same gym each time the C’s have won.

“I gotta get in there tomorrow!” she said.

Keith Wescott walks away from the TV each time a Boston team is behind.

“I swear to God that I come back and they’re always tied or ahead,” he said.

