Celtics players make an appearance at East Boston gym renovated by the team

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Celtics players made an appearance at an East Boston gym recently renovated by the team.

Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis met with kids at the Martin Pino Community Center Gym, a Boston Center for Youth and Families facility in East Boston.

The gym’s renovations were made possible by the team in partnership with healthcare company Optum.

The star athletes took photos and also played with children there.

Kanter is known for providing the most basketball camps for kids in the NBA.

Last summer he hosted 45 camps for children across the country for free.

We teamed up with @Optum to give the @BCYFcenters Martin Pino Community Center gym a fresh new look ☘️ #CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/X6Z3Pqjjvl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 18, 2020

