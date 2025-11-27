BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Celtics, including Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, visited Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday as part of the team’s long-standing community tradition that started in 2010.

Players and coaching staff split into groups and visited more than 50 patients room by room on eight different floors. They all spoke with the children and signed autographs. Derrick White even handed out a replica championship ring!

Jayson Tatum also revealed a shocking Thanksgiving secret to one child during a conversation about their favorite holiday dishes.

“Can I tell you a secret?” Tatum asked. “I’ve never had mac and cheese in my life.”

Boston Children’s Hospital said it is also honoring Tatum at their Champions for Children’s Gala next week with the 2025 Champion Award for his enduring commitment to the Boston Children’s community.

“I’ve been in the community and this city for nine years trying to make an impact and I find a lot of joy being a part of these moments getting to meet these kids and their parents,” said Tatum. “Any chance I get to bring some light or joy to their day means the world.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)