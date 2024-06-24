BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players Derrick White, Al Horford and Payton Pritchard took a seat in barber’s chairs and got a clean cut to give back to the community Monday as part of a partnership with Gillette.

One week after they won the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks and mere days after their rolling rally duck boat parade, White, Horford and Pritchard reflected on their victory and the celebrations that followed.

“The most special part was being able to do the parade, feel that connection with all the fans, getting to go around the city of Boston and greet everybody,” Horford said.

White talked about the moment he broke his tooth in Game 5 of the finals.

“At halftime, they were looking at different things,” he said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t care what you do as long as I’m back out there.’”

“I just wanted to go out there and help us get one more win,” he continued.

Pritchard talked about his own marquee Game 5 moment — when he hit a buzzer-beating half court shot at halftime.

“I found a spot that I could get it there and I just believed, I guess,” he said. “I willed it in.”

After the shave, on behalf of Gillette, each player got to donate $25,000 to a nonprofit of their choice — the Boys & Girls Club of South Boston, Best Buddies and Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Players said they feel grateful they have been able to build such a strong connection with the community.

Players also said they hope to be back in a similar situation next year for another championship shave.

Monday’s championship event continued a tradition among Boston’s championship-winning teams and players. Among others, David Ortiz, Steve Pearce and Tom Brady have all participated in the event over the years.

White, Horford and Pritchard received their shaves from Gillette Barber Council member and owner of Boston barbershop chain Title City Barbershop, Josh Pereira.

