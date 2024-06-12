DALLAS, Texas (WHDH) – Final preparations were underway in Dallas Wednesday as the Celtics eyed Game 3 of the NBA Finals amid uncertainty about star forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston holds a 2-0 series lead over the Mavericks after back-to-back wins at home. But just days after returning from a weekslong absence due to a calf injury, Porzingis is again listed as day-to-day, according to the Celtics.

“Nothing is going to stop me, unless I’m told not to or not allowed to play,” Porzingis said Tuesday.

The Celtics in a statement said Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg in the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday.

The injury was not related to Porzingis’ calf injury.

Porzingis was upbeat as he boarded a team flight to Dallas on Monday. Come Tuesday, he said he is doing everything he can to be on the court.

“I don’t have time to think about this too much,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not an ideal situation. But who cares? I’m here to be a soldier and to try to help this team win.”

One former professional sports team physician told 7NEWS he is expecting the Celtics will need a “next man up” mentality in light of Porzingis’ injury.

“If I were the team doctor and I would have seen that, I’d be telling the team, coaches, and management, ‘Don’t expect him to play,’ that he is going to be out,’” said Dr. David Chao of Sports Injury Central.

“I hope I’m wrong,” he said. “I hope he can do a lot. But I think day-to-day is optimistic and I think he’ll be out for the rest of the NBA Finals.”

The Celtics are hoping Chao’s prediction will not be the case. Coach Joe Mazzulla, though, said the team is prepared no matter what happens.

“It’s his job to fight like hell to put himself in the best possible position to feel as good as he can,” Mazzulla said. “But we’re not going to let him compromise himself.”

If Porzingis is out, Celtics guard Derrick White said “someone is going to have to step up.”

“We trust every single person on this team and…they’ve stepped up this whole postseason.”

“Him on the floor, that just helps elevate us to a different level,” said Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. “But we’ve been priding ourselves on the ‘next man up’ mentality.”

Tipoff in Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. in Dallas.

