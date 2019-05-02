Celtics President Danny Ainge recovering after suffering mild heart attack

Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca, left, shows something on his cellphone to Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge during a break in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have announced that Celtics President of Operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Ainge received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

He is expected to return to Boston shortly.

Ainge has been in the Celtics front office since 2003 and made the acquisitions that helped the team win the NBA championship in the 2007-08 season. Ainge has been a shrewd trade partner, at one point trading some of those same franchise players for three first-round picks in what was considered a major win for the franchise.

In his playing career, Ainge played 14 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics, winning two championships. Ainge was also a star baseball player and played three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

No additional information was immediately available.