The Celtics responded to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s controversial comments hinting at past racist incidents with Boston fans.

Irving’s explosive comments came during a post-game interview after the second game of this playoff series.

“Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball,” he said. “You know, there is no belligerence or any racism going on — subtle racism of people yelling [expletive] from the crowd.”

Celtic’s stars Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum shared their thoughts an experiences in relation to Irvings remarks ahead of tomorrow’s match-up.

“I don’t know if he is talking about from experience. Not that I knew of,” Tatum said.

“We don’t want our crowd to be like that,” said Smart. “We want everybody to be respected on and off the court.”

Smart, who was drafted by the Cs in 2014, said that during his time playing in Boston, he has heard fans make racist comments.

“Yeah I heard a couple of them,” he admitted. “You know, it’s kind of sad and sickening because even though it’s an opposing team, we have guys on your home team and you are saying these racial slurs and you expect us to go out and play? It’s tough.”

Celtic’s head coach Brad Stevens said no player has complained to him and the team and TD Garden work together to stop fans from going over the line.

Stevens and the Cs will take on Irving and the Nets Friday night in the Garden with players hoping the focus will be the play on the court and not comments from the crowd.

“Obviously there’s going to be chants against him but I guess he was just talking about keeping it basketball, which I think most people should understand,” said Tatum.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)