BOSTON (WHDH) - After a celebratory trip to Miami, the NBA champion Celtics are scheduled to fly back to Massachusetts ahead of Friday’s rolling rally duck boat parade.

The Celtics won their 18th championship on Monday with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Roughly 12 hours later, players, coaches and staff boarded a plane and headed south to continue their celebrations.

Team officials did not share further details about the Miami trip but flight records indicated the team was scheduled to return to Hanscom Field in Bedford Wednesday afternoon.

“It means a lot that we were able to do something together and build great relationships in our organization,” coach Joe Mazzulla told 7NEWS Tuesday.

“[There is] nothing better than being able to represent the city,” he said.

Players including Jayson Tatum were seen carrying the Larry O’Brien Trophy and posing for photos on the tarmac in Bedford Tuesday.

Tatum eventually carried the trophy onto the team plane.

Monday’s win touched off a night of celebrations in the streets of Boston and beyond.

With the Celtics soon back in town, celebrations are set to continue beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The city’s latest championship parade will step off in front of TD Garden before passing City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street before ending by the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Officials discussed parade plans on Tuesday, saying they hope hot weather enveloping the region will let up by the end of the week.

In case the heat lingers, though, emergency officials shared advice for parade goers.

“As it goes by fixed points, folks can go back about their business, go back inside, go in a store, cool off,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley.

“They’re inspiring our whole city through how they come together, how they play, how they support each other, how they’ve handled an amazing season, but one also with such pressure and expectation,” Mayor Michelle Wu said of the Celtics and their 2024 run.

Himself speaking with 7NEWS, Celtics fan Loui Mercadante had a simple message about the parade.

“Get ready for Friday,” he said. “We’re gonna be loud.”

