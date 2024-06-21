BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics championship rolling rally will step off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden before making its way through the city and come to an end outside the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Officials estimated up to 1 million people will attend the parade.

The city’s latest championship parade will step off in front of TD Garden. It will pass City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street before ending by the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

A storied tradition

The parade will be Boston’s first championship celebration since 2019 after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl and it is expected to draw massive crowds.

Still hardly a novel celebration, the parade will be the 12th such duck boat procession since 2002, when the Patriots boarded duck boats for a celebratory trip after their first Super Bowl win.

The Celtics last rode the duck boats in 2008 after their NBA Finals victory that year over the LA Lakers.

Parking restrictions, road closures

Parking restrictions in the city began at midnight Friday morning, with street closures taking effect at 9 a.m. Click here for full list of closures and parking restrictions.

Boston police on urged attendees to dress accordingly for the weather, which will be cooler than in the recent days of the heat wave.

“There will be no tolerance for public drinking or disorderly, disruptive behavior,” police added.

Fans are also banned from climbing or standing on mailboxes, bus vestibules, rooftops or light poles.

With street closures and parking restrictions in place, police urged parade goers to use public transportation.

BPS schools closed Friday

All Boston public schools will be closed Friday due to the Celtics championship parade.

“The increased traffic could mean students waiting for their bus hours after dismissal, being delayed on hot buses for hours without access to food and water or trying to commute home on the MBTA at the same time as the large anticipated crowds, posing major safety and operational concerns for our students and staff,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement.

Pumped fan base

Speaking with 7NEWS, Celtics fan Loui Mercadante had a simple message about the parade.

“Get ready for Friday,” he said. “We’re gonna be loud.”

“We knew when we won that we were going to be here, and that’s all that mattered,” onee Celtics fan told 7News.

“Excited?” asked another. “What more could you ask for? It’s the best thing in the world!”

7News will be covering the Celtics’ rolling rally throughout the day with special coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

