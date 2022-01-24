BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday was a slam dunk kind of day for the Boston Celtics and local, Black-owned businesses.

The C’s Shamrock Foundation teamed up with Vistaprint and the NAACP to award $25,000 grants to those small businesses all around New England.

“All the people that are entrepreneurs, following their passion and making this a better community to live in; we want to be a part of supporting them, we want to be a part of doing our part in that,” said President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

The recipients received either virtual or in-person surprise visits from Stevens, guard Aaron Nesmith and the team’s beloved mascot, Lucky.

