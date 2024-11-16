BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Derrick White and Sam Adams have teamed up to create a new limited edition brew: Derrick White Ale.

White was behind the bar in at the Sam Adams Tap Room in Boston Friday serving up the beer to excited customers.

“I’m not a beer critic so I don’t know the right words but it’s good,” he said of the ale, adding that he planned on bringing some with him to the Garden to dish it out to his teammates.

Fans who tasted the beer said they enjoyed it and had a great time meeting the C’s star.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Greater Boston Food Bank and White noted it’s important to give back to those in need, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)