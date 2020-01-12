Celtics star Enes Kanter challenges Shaq, Donnie Wahlberg to Ice Bucket Challenge

Celtics center Enes Kanter participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money for ALS research, challenging former Celtics star Shaquille O’Neal and Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg to do the same in a video posted to his team’s social media page.

Kanter can be seen on top of his team’s practicing facility in Brighton, calling out the athlete and actor right before he dumps an ice cold bucket of water over his head.

“And my nominees are, of course, Celtics big man legend Shaq, my favorite actor of all time and my idol Ben Stiller and the New Kids on the Block and Celtics superstar Donnie Wahlberg.”

The video was shared on the Celtics Instagram account and garnered over 62,000 views as of Sunday.

The viral video challenge first garnered attention from celebrities across the globe in 2014.

Pete Frates, the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, died last month after his battle with ALS.

He is survived by his wife and child.