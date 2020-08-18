Celtics star Gordon Hayward expected to miss 4 weeks with severe ankle sprain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is expected to be sidelined for about four weeks with a severe ankle sprain that he suffered in his team’s playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
Hayward sustained a Grade 3 sprain of his right ankle in the fourth quarter, the team announced Tuesday.
The particular injury is said to involve a full tear of the ankle ligament and it usually requires a period of therapy to promote healing.
Hayward will likely miss at least the next month. He missed all of the 2017-2018 season after breaking his left leg in his Celtics debut.
Boston beat the 76ers 109-101 in Game 1 of their first round series in the Orlando bubble.
