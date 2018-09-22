Celtics star Gordon Hayward hosts school supply drive in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of students will receive help from Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward after he started a donation drive to collect school supplies.

The supplies will be given to students and teachers in the Randolph School District.

Hayward says it’s a chance for him to give back after last year’s season-ending injury.

“You don’t realize some of the people that can’t afford that stuff and not just the students, but the teachers, too,” Hayward said. “Hopefully, through this, we can keep the supplies rolling through the year.”

The cause is something both Hayward and his wife Robyn are passionate about, as they have girls in preschool.

The donation drive was also a chance for fans to give back and meet number 20, who is excited about getting back on the court with the team after his injury.

“Hopefully I can be healthy this year and looking forward to a good year,” Hayward said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help us win, that’s my only goal.”

For now, though, it’s all about the students and teachers starting the school year with a new set of tools to teach and learn.

