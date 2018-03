BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Gordon Hayward made a half court shot while lying on his back.

Hayward broke his ankle earlier this season and is still recovering.

Hayward posted the video to Instagram and wrote, “Exhausted after the on court workout today.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)