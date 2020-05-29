Celtics star Gordon Hayward surprises Charlestown High School boys’ basketball team during Zoom call

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward surprised the Charlestown High School boys’ basketball team during a video call and gave them an inspiring message to help them cope as practice remains on pause during the pandemic.

The team was meeting on Zoom when their unexpected visitor dropped in.

“Hey, what’s up boys? How we doing?” Hayward asked. “Wanted to come on here and crash the meeting a little bit. Do you guys have any questions for me?”

“Honestly, it was a pure sense of joy,” Derek Gallagher, Director of the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club said. “Honestly, it warmed my heart. It was like this is what we’re missing right now. Just huge joy.”

The high school basketball players appeared shocked as the 6-foot, 8-inch small forward and shooting guard reminded them to never stop dreaming.

“Make your dreams the highest that they can be,” Hayward said. “You know, play in the NBA — don’t sell yourself short. You can do anything you want to do.”

“His message about yeah set goals, and set them big and don’t be afraid to go after them- I just thought that meant so much to the guys,” the Director of the Boys and Girls Club said.

He also advised the players to stay positive during the pandemic.

“Keep working. Keep up the practice. Take all this negative we got going around and make it positive,” he continued.

Hayward told the team that he would be providing them with Celtics merchandise and would continue checking up with them throughout the year to see how they’re doing.

