Celtics star Gordon Hayward to miss 4 weeks with ankle sprain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for about four weeks with an ankle sprain that he suffered in his team’s playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Hayward sustained a Grade 3 sprain of his right ankle in the fourth quarter, the team announced Tuesday.

The particular injury is said to involve a full tear of the ankle ligament and it usually requires a period of therapy to promote healing.

Hayward will likely miss at least the next month. He missed all of the 2017-2018 season after breaking his left leg in his Celtics debut.

The Celtics beat the 76ers 109-101 in Game 1 of their first round series in the Orlando bubble.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

