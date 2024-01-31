BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown was at the State House on Wednesday to advocate for a bill that would keep 18 – 20-year-olds in the juvenile system, where they must attend school and participate in rehabilitative programming will lower recidivism.

In a landmark collaboration, Massachusetts legislators, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, Citizens for Juvenile Justice, and the Committee for Public Counsel Service hosted a discussion centered on the “Raise the Age” bills.

The legislation proposes raising the age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 20.

Brown called advocating for the legislation a “no-brainer.”

“I think all of this in this room, including myself, is one decision away from being in a different situation … and as society continues to evolve, I think the system that serves it should evolve as well.”

