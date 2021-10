BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has gone into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Brown has been ruled out for Saturday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

The 24-year-old is said to be asymptomatic.

He is entering his sixth NBA season with Boston.

There were no additional details available.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow’s preseason game vs. Toronto:



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 8, 2021

