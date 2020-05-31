Celtics star Jaylen Brown joins protest march against police killings in Georgia

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown helped organize a protest march in Georgia yesterday against police killings of black people.
Brown says he drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta on Saturday to join those in protest following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
He used his Instagram account to live stream the protest while posting photos of himself with a sign reading “I Can’t Breathe” in Floyd’s memory.
Brown, who grew up near Atlanta, said it’s important for celebrities to use their platform to speak out against injustice.
3 people were arrested today 🤦🏾♂️ this was a peaceful protest the police used tactics to try to intimidate our group we did not loot or riot or disturb the public .. why were 3 people apprehended ? We have a right to voice our pain and you don’t have a right to quiet that or control it ! When it’s non peaceful it’s a problem and when it’s peaceful it’s problem ! You except people to do nothing? YEA AITE not gone happen
