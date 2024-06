BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is offering a reward for a ring he lost during the championship parade in Boston.

Brown posted a picture of the ring on social media and said he will offer a reward to anyone who returns it.

The Celtics held their Duck Boat parade through Boston on Friday.

