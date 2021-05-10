Celtics star Jaylen Brown out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season with wrist injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown will have to sit out the remainder of the 2020-21 season after suffering a wrist injury over the weekend, according to team officials.

Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and is expected to have it surgically repaired later this week.

He had been dealing with an ankle injury and many thought that was what was keeping him off the court in recent days.

