BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics all-star forward Jaylen Brown visited a school in California Friday to hang out with students kicking off their school year.

Brown visited the Donda Academy which was opened by Kanye West and starting its first school year this fall.

The Celtics star took pictures with students which he posted on Instagram and said that three of the students gave their autographs to him, telling Brown they were going to be famous someday.

“I believe them,” Brown said in his Instagram caption.

