Celtics star Jayson Tatum cleared to begin training for return after COVID quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday that star forward Jayson Tatum has been cleared to begin training for a return to game action after he completed his COVID-19 quarantine and necessary testing.

“Brad Stevens confirms that Jayson Tatum is out of the Health and Safety protocols, and the team is now ramping up his workload to return to game action,” the Celtics said in a tweet.

Tatum reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this month and has not plated since Jan. 8.

Boston currently sits just one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens confirms that Jayson Tatum is out of the Health and Safety protocols, and the team is now ramping up his workload to return to game action. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)