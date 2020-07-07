Celtics star Jayson Tatum ‘not thrilled’ with heading to Disney World to resume NBA season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The NBA will soon have 22 teams converge on Walt Disney World to finish the remainder of the 2019-2020 season but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said Tuesday that he’s “not thrilled” with the idea.

“I was very unsure. I didn’t really make a decision to go down until a few days ago,” Tatum said. “I’m still not excited about it. I’m not thrilled.”

Teammate Marcus Smart said a lot of guys are concerned with whether they will be completely protected from COVID-19 inside the NBA “bubble” in Orlando.

“It’s just a concern of health and how we’re going to be protected and how everyone inside the bubble is going to be protected,” Smart explained. “It’s unknown.”

Despite the reservations, Smart said he is happy with the coronavirus safety protocols that the NBA has put in place and believes the Celtics are ready to roll.

The NBA, which went on hiatus on March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak, is set to resume on July 30.

