NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Celtics guard Jrue Holiday gave a 76-year-old superfan a big hug Saturday as he left a meet and greet at the Dick’s sporting goods store in Natick.

The star player stopped to hug Linda Sisson and took a picture with her as he made his way out of the store, a moment Sisson said she will never forget.

“I said, ‘he’s never going to see an old broad like me on a walk-up’ but he didn’t even think about, didn’t even think about just put his arm around me and said, ‘Thank you so much for coming,'” she recalled.

Sisson said she happened to be visiting her daughter from Rhode Island and now has a signed photo to remember the big moment.

“I can’t even say enough about him. He is a good man,” she told 7NEWS.

Holiday said “Boston fans are amazing” as the two-time NBA champ recalled his experience in Friday’s championship Duck Boat parade.

