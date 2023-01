BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Marcus Smart is launching his own brand of cereal.

“Wicked Smarts” is a toasted oat cereal with marshmallows.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation.

The cereal can be found at Shaw’s, Star Market, Market Basket, and Stop & Shop.

