Celtics star Marcus Smart says he is coronavirus-free

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart announced Sunday that he is coronavirus-free.

“Corona free as of two days ago,” Smart wrote in a tweet. “Cleared by Mass Dept. of Health.”

Smart revealed earlier this month that he had tested positive for the virus, prompting the NBA to shutter all training facilities indefinitely.

“Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” Smart added. “Stay safe and stay together.”

Smart has also encouraged people to take social distancing more seriously.

