BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and other community basketball coaches attended a youth skills camp in Braintree on Saturday aimed at providing local kids with basketball knowledge and character building.

The camp featured addresses from Pritchard and the coaches as well as some contests and awards too.

While speaking to the hundreds of kids in attendance, Pritchard said basketball camps like this one helped him reach his dream of playing in the NBA.

“I remember when I was younger going to camps like this, so you always remember where you grow up from and the roots and stuff so you always have to give back,” he said.

He added, “When I was younger, seeing all the pros, I was around a lot of them, just to see them and be around them gave the home that the dream was attainable. It allowed me to keep working hard … hopefully I can give that hope to some kids here today.”

Pritchard is currently the favorite to take home the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.

