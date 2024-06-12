DALLAS, Texas (WHDH) – The Celtics took on Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Dallas Wednesday evening after the team confirmed star forward Kristaps Porzingis would sit out due to a new injury.

Boston holds a 2-0 series lead over the Mavericks after back-to-back wins at home. Less than two hours before Game 3, the Celtics announced that Porzingis was ruled out due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation.

However, the ruling did not come as a surprise. On Tuesday, just days after returning from a weekslong absence due to a calf injury, Porzingis was again listed as day-to-day, according to the team.

“Nothing is going to stop me, unless I’m told not to or not allowed to play,” Porzingis said Tuesday.

The Celtics in a statement said Porzingis suffered the injury in his left leg in the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday. The injury was not related to Porzingis’ calf injury.

Porzingis was upbeat as he boarded a team flight to Dallas on Monday. On Tuesday, he said he was doing everything he could to be on the court.

“I don’t have time to think about this too much,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not an ideal situation. But who cares? I’m here to be a soldier and to try to help this team win.”

One former professional sports team physician told 7NEWS he is expecting the Celtics will need a “next man up” mentality in light of Porzingis’ injury.

“If I were the team doctor and I would have seen that, I’d be telling the team, coaches, and management, ‘Don’t expect him to play,’ that he is going to be out,’” said Dr. David Chao of Sports Injury Central.

“I hope I’m wrong,” he said. “I hope he can do a lot. But I think day-to-day is optimistic and I think he’ll be out for the rest of the NBA Finals.”

The Celtics hoped Chao’s prediction would not be the case. Coach Joe Mazzulla, though, said the team is prepared regardless.

“It’s his job to fight like hell to put himself in the best possible position to feel as good as he can,” Mazzulla said. “But we’re not going to let him compromise himself.”

Celtics guard Derrick White said that if Porzingis is out, “someone is going to have to step up.”

“We trust every single person on this team and…they’ve stepped up this whole postseason,” he said.

“Him on the floor, that just helps elevate us to a different level,” said Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. “But we’ve been priding ourselves on the next man up mentality.”

Since Porzingis is not playing, attention may turn further toward Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points per game in the regular season this year. He scored just 16 points in Game 1 against Dallas, though, and posted 18 points in Game 2.

“I understand that I do need to be more efficient,” he said. “I do need to shoot the ball better.”

“But I’m not letting it bother me,” Tatum continued. “I’m still trying to find ways to impact the game and dominate the game in other areas.”

Back home in Boston, many fans on Wednesday were hoping Game 3 would be a big Tatum night.

“It would be good if he scored more points,” said fan Don Sequeira. “…He’s due.”

“Drop 40,” said Evan Tarkiewicz when asked what Tatum needs to do. “Drop a bunch.”

Still other fans said they were OK seeing Tatum stay the course even if it means fewer points scored.

“I want to see him do the same thing,” said Tony Brewer. “Distribute the ball. Get assists. Get as many assists as possible.”

“He doesn’t have to be the top scorer,” said Nick Camara. “He just has to do what it takes to win.”

Tipoff in Game 3 took place at 8:30 p.m., Eastern Time in Dallas.

