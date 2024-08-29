HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Celtics-themed corn maze is set to open to adventurous visitors at Kimball Farm in Haverhill — a challenge fit for champions.

The Haverhill farm’s seasonal corn maze opens Sept. 6 and is dedicated to the Celtics’ banner 18 win this year.

The maze is about 10 acres and made up of more than 800,000 ears of corn.

“We’ve had geometric mazes, we’ve had a number of varieties, but we’ve never had the Celtics and we are so excited to have the Celtics this year,” said maze owner Tyler Kimball.

The creators said the champion-themed design is one that everyone has been waiting for.

“It’s been some time coming, we’re very proud to have our 18th banner and I think everybody is going to want to celebrate that,” said owner Patty Kimball.

They said the maze should take about an hour or two to get through, depending on a visitor’s sense of direction.

It’ll be open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the farm’s website. The maze will run through Nov. 3.

In addition to the maze, visitors can enjoy hayrides and interacting with animals.

Tickets for the corn maze and hayride are available online and at the farm stand.

