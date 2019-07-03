Cement debris on Tobin Bridge causes traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police warned motorists to expect delays Wednesday as they worked to remove cement debris from the Tobin Bridge.

The debris was on the northbound side of the bridge in the area of Beacon Street in Chelsea, state police said.

The right and center lanes were temporarily closed. They have since reopened.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is working to clean up the area.

