Cement mixer, car collide in Bedford ripping down power lines

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A cement mixer truck and a car collided in Bedford Thursday toppling utility poles and fanning powerlines across the road.

Officers temporarily closed down North Road between Pine Hill and Carlisle roads while crews worked to clear the scene and determine the cause of the crash.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area.

