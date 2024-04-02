BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash in South Boston Tuesday morning involving a cement truck and a pedestrian.

Officials confirmed they responded to the incident at the intersection of Frontage Road and West 4th Street just after 10 a.m.

Patrol officers, detectives, and collision reconstruction, crime scene, and commercial vehicle enforcement units are all on scene.

The ramp to Albany Street is closed.

