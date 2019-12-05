Cement truck crash snarls traffic on I-495 in Hudson

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A cement truck rolled off the highway and overturned in Hudson Thursday afternoon.

Crews arriving to the scene on the southbound side of Interstate 495 found the driver of the truck who appeared to be suffering from minor injuries.

The right lane has been closed to traffic while investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)